Diggs (hand) suffered a hand fracture during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Dave Brikett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Diggs exited during the third quarter of the Week 4 contest and did not return. It remains unclear how long Diggs will remain sidelined, or whether he'll be able to play with a cast on his hand against the Packers on Sunday. Rookie safety Tracy Walker could see an expanded defensive role if Diggs misses any time.

