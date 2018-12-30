Lions' Quandre Diggs: Good to go Sunday
Diggs (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Diggs returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, so he appears healthy enough to see a full workload at safety during the Lions' divisional matchup at Green Bay.
