Diggs is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a hand injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Diggs exited during the second half of Sunday's contest. With Tavon Wilson (back) also questionable to return, Detroit could remain without either strong safety for the remainder of the Week 4 tilt. Look for an update on Digg's health if he is unable to return to the field.