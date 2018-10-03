Diggs (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's pratice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs, who fractured his hand during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, wore a cast on his left arm, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, which prevented the defensive back from taking part in select drills. There isn't a clear timetable for him to discard the cast, and it's not certain that Lions coaches will feel comfortable with Diggs playing against the Packers this weekend if he's still wearing it come Sunday.

