Lions' Quandre Diggs: Nabs another interception
Diggs had five tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Diggs continued his strong play since switching to safety in early December and now has an interception in three consecutive games. The 26-year-old should have solid IDP appeal in Week 17 as the Lions face the Packers turnover-prone quarterback Brett Hundley.
