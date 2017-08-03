Lions' Quandre Diggs: Operating as first-string nickel corner
Diggs is working as the first-string nickel corner in training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Diggs admitted himself that he's in a "heated" training camp battle for time at corner given the Lions' recent additions of rookies Teez Tabor and Jamal Agnew as well as former Raiders CB D.J. Hayden, so he'll need to stay healthy and keep performing in order to maintain his standing atop the depth chart. His play slipped last season after a promising 2015 campaign, but Diggs seems to have had a good offseason and even made the "play of the day" during Wednesday's practice, tipping and then intercepting a Matthew Stafford pass in the end zone intended for Golden Tate.
