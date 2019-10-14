Diggs (hamstring) will not be available for Monday's game against the Packers.

Diggs injured his hamstring in Week 4, and has been unable to recover enough during the team's bye week to suit up for this contest. Tavon Wilson figures to replace him, while Will Harris could also see some more snaps providing depth as well.

