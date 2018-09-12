Diggs recorded four tackles, all solo, a pass defensed and returned an interception for a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets.

It was an abysmal night for the Lions defense, but Diggs was one of the lone bright spots. He intercepted Sam Darnold's first career pass, returning it for a score. Diggs play has been elevated since moving to safety late last season, in six starts he now has four interceptions and one touchdown.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...