Diggs recorded four tackles, all solo, a pass defensed and returned an interception for a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets.

It was an abysmal night for the Lions defense, but Diggs was one of the lone bright spots. He intercepted Sam Darnold's first career pass, returning it for a score. Diggs play has been elevated since moving to safety late last season, in six starts he now has four interceptions and one touchdown.