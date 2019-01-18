Diggs generated 78 tackles, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions with one touchdown over 16 games for the Lions in 2018.

Detroit inked Diggs to a sizable contract extension before the season, and it looks like its investment will pay off if Diggs' 2018 performance was any indication. Playing safety full time after starting off as a nickel corner in 2017, Diggs has proven to be an instinctive presence with impressive ball skills and sure tackling -- and he only benefits from playing next to All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay. With the 33-year-old Glover Quin coming off the lowest snap share of his career with the Lions, Diggs might just be one of the most important defensive players on the roster entering the 2019 campaign. He'll look to celebrate at the Pro Bowl, where he was voted in as an alternate.