Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers.

Diggs suffered this injury in Week 4, so he has had a bye week to recover. The fourth-year pro was limited in three straight practices, and and his final status will be revealed at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday. If he can't play, Tavon Wilson figures to start at strong safety.

