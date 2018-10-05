Lions' Quandre Diggs: Questionable for Week 5
Diggs (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Diggs sported a cast on his fractured hand in practice this week and his pass-catching ability will likely be compromised even if he does receive clearance to play. Diggs' availability would nonetheless be appreciated in a secondary that also has Tavon Wilson (back), Tracy Walker (ankle), and Nevin Lawson (neck) listed as questionable to play.
