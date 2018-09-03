Lions' Quandre Diggs: Receives three-year extension
Diggs signed a three-year, $20.4 million contract extension with the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Diggs, who was entering the last year of his rookie contract, has evolved from an inconsistent slot cornerback to one of the most versatile defensive players on the Lions roster. Potentially on the verge of a breakout IDP season, Diggs isn't being pigeonholed to just one position and should see significant playing time at both safety and cornerback in 2018.
