Diggs posted 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Packers.

Diggs' 10 tackles were by far the most he's posted in a game this season. He and fellow safety Glover Quin combined for 23 tackles on the day, which played a huge role in slowing down the Packers' offense. The Lions have a bye in Week 6 before taking on the Dolphins in Week 7.

More News
Our Latest Stories