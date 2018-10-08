Lions' Quandre Diggs: Records 10 tackles Sunday
Diggs posted 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Packers.
Diggs' 10 tackles were by far the most he's posted in a game this season. He and fellow safety Glover Quin combined for 23 tackles on the day, which played a huge role in slowing down the Packers' offense. The Lions have a bye in Week 6 before taking on the Dolphins in Week 7.
