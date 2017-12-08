Diggs, who has been used as a nickel cornerback since entering the NFL in 2015, will play safety for the rest of the season, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

With Tavon Wilson (shoulder) hitting injured reserve prior to the Lions' Week 13 loss to the Ravens, Diggs stepped into a starting role at strong safety alongside Glover Quin. The Lions were apparently pleased with Diggs' performance during the outing and appear set to give him the opportunity to fill in for Wilson the rest of the way. The move should translate to more tackle opportunities for Wilson, thus increasing his appeal in IDP settings.