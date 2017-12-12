Diggs recorded seven tackles, one interception and one forced fumbled during Sunday's 24-21 victory over Tampa Bay.

Making his second consecutive start at strong safety, Diggs -- who's transitioning from nickel corner -- was visibly more comfortable than he was last week. It wasn't a perfect outing, as Diggs was seemingly responsible for allowing a handful of Tampa Bay first downs through the air, but the Lions have to be encouraged by his progress thus far. Next up is a matchup with a Bears team that's averaged the 10th most rushing attempts per game in 2017, which should require Diggs to be particularly active as a tackler.