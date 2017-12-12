Lions' Quandre Diggs: Showing promise in new role
Diggs recorded seven tackles, one interception and one forced fumbled during Sunday's 24-21 victory over Tampa Bay.
Making his second consecutive start at strong safety, Diggs -- who's transitioning from nickel corner -- was visibly more comfortable than he was last week. It wasn't a perfect outing, as Diggs was seemingly responsible for allowing a handful of Tampa Bay first downs through the air, but the Lions have to be encouraged by his progress thus far. Next up is a matchup with a Bears team that's averaged the 10th most rushing attempts per game in 2017, which should require Diggs to be particularly active as a tackler.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...