Cephus (non-injury related) rejoined the Lions for practice Friday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Cephus was excused from the Lions' first two Week 13 practices for an unspecified reason, but his return to work Friday sets the stage for him to be available Sunday in Chicago. With top wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) seemingly trending toward another absence, Cephus should be active for the contest as a depth option at receiver.
