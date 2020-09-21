Cephus caught all three of his targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 42-21 loss to Green Bay.

After seeing 10 targets in the season opener, Cephus predictably experienced a significant downturn in offensive involvement despite the continued absence of Kenny Golladay (hamstring). While Golladay's impending return will eventually push Cephus back to the fringes of the fantasy radar, Golladay isn't a lock to see a full workload even if he suits up for Week 3 against the Cardinals. Should Golladay sit or be limited in any way, it's worth keeping in mind that Cephus has seen more red-zone targets than any other member of the Lions receiving corps through two weeks.