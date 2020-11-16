Cephus caught one of two targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over Washington.

No receiver other than Marvin Jones saw more than four targets on a day the Lions were able to move the ball through running back D'Andre Swift. However, with Danny Amendola (hip) now likely joining Kenny Golladay (hip) and Jamal Agnew (hip) on the injury report, it's possible Cephus could serve as a top-three receiver for Detroit in Week 11 against Carolina. How involved Cephus's teammates are in practice this week will be telling in how big of a role the Wisconsin product may play.