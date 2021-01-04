Cephus caught two of three targets for 51 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota.

Without anything to play for in a second straight game, Detroit finally chose to give Cephus (32 snaps) more run than veterans Mohamed Sanu (27) and Danny Amendola (24) after failing to do so in Week 16. While Cephus wasn't needed to do much with Marvin Jones going off for 180 yards and two touchdowns, the rookie made his mark with a 20-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, showcasing the downfield ability that helped Cephus to a team-high 17.5 yards per reception in 2020. However, he will also finish the year with a 57 percent catch rate, which will undoubtedly need to improve for Cephus to take the next step. Fortunately, there should be ample opportunity for the Wisconsin product to do so, as Cephus is the only member of the Lions' current receiving corps that remains under contract beyond the end of the league year.