Cephus caught two of two passes for 27 yards during Thursday's 41-25 loss to Houston.

Each of Cephus, Jamal Agnew and Marvin Hall saw extra playing time in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), but none of them capitalized on the favorable matchup against Houston. While it's not clear if Golladay or Amendola could return in Week 13, either way, Cephus probably won't have enough usage to be fantasy relevant.