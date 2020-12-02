Cephus caught two of two passes for 27 yards during Thursday's 41-25 loss to Houston.
Each of Cephus, Jamal Agnew and Marvin Hall saw extra playing time in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), but none of them capitalized on the favorable matchup against Houston. While it's not clear if Golladay or Amendola could return in Week 13, either way, Cephus probably won't have enough usage to be fantasy relevant.
More News
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Could start this week•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Catches one pass against Washington•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Two targets without Golladay•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Healthy scratch against Jaguars•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: No targets against Saints•