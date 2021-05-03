Cephus should have an opportunity to be a starting outside receiver this season, Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of the Athletic report.

The offseason has gone about as well as possible for Cephus's potential usage in 2021, as every other wideout who caught a pass in a Lions jersey last season is gone and Detroit only replaced them with a pair of relatively low-cost veterans plus a fourth-round draft pick in Amon-Ra St. Brown. While going from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff at quarterback is surely a downgrade, Cephus ultimately seems primed to top the 365 total offensive snaps he logged as a rookie.