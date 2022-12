Detroit designated Cephus (foot) to return from its injured reserve list Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Minnesota, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions now have a 21-day practice window to activate Cephus before they would have to place him back on the injured reserve list. Once he's ready to return, the 2020 5th-rounder should work sparingly in the slot behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.