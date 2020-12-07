Cephus hauled in two of four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-30 win against the Bears.

The rookie from Wisconsin snuck by 2018 All-Pro Kyle Fuller for his first career NFL touchdown, laying out at the pylon to secure a 49-yard strike from Matthew Stafford. Though Cephus has just two outings of more than 50 receiving yards over nine appearances this season, it's notable that four targets against the Bears counted for his most in a game since the season opener against Chicago. He may continue to hold a role in the offense Week 14 against the Packers' 15th-ranked defense, especially if Kenny Golladay (hip) is forced to miss a sixth straight game.