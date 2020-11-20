Cephus should have a large role in the Detroit offense with both Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) ruled out for Sunday's game in Carolina, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

With Golladay out the past two weeks, Cephus played 41 and 51 percent of snaps on offense, catching three of four targets for 41 yards. He should see more playing time now that Amendola is joining Golladay on the inactive list, but Marvin Jones and TE T.J. Hockenson are the safer bets to see targets from Matthew Stafford. It'll likely be Jones, Cephus and Marvin Hall as the regular grouping for three-wide formations, with Jamal Agnew potentially mixing in as well.