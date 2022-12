Cephus (foot) was deactivated for the remainder of the season Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

After being designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 7, Cephus failed to be activated before the end of his 21-day window, leaving him on IR for the remainder of the year. The wide receiver will finish the 2022 campaign with two catches for 15 yards while playing in four contests.