Cephus (foot) did not practice Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cephus following up his DNP on Wednesday with another one Thursday leaves his availability for Sunday against the Patriots in serious doubt. The third-year wideout left Week 4's loss to the Seahawks early with the injury after catching two of three targets for 15 yards. The Lions' WR corps are banged up across the board, with Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy the only ones not carrying an injury designation at the moment.