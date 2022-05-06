Cephus is facing added competition for snaps after the offseason acquisitions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams (knee), Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of The Athletic report.

After Tyrell Williams went down in Week 1 and before Cephus broke his collarbone in Week 5, the Wisconsin product had a large role that commanded at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps per game. However, the 6-foot-4 Chark seemingly fits the mold that Detroit has been looking for at "X" receiver, and Detroit traded up in the first round to add another promising perimeter receiver in Williams. With Amon-Ra St. Brown locked into the slot role, Cephus seems no higher than No. 4 or 5 on the depth chart entering 2022. However, if the Lions take a cautious approach with Williams' return from an ACL injury, the short list of candidates to take his spot in the starting lineup would be Cephus and Josh Reynolds.