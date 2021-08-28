Cephus caught all three of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason loss to the Colts.

The second-year receiver caught a 15-yard strike from Tim Boyle late in the first quarter for Detroit's first points of the night. Cephus missed time earlier in camp with a head injury but he looked good Friday, and while his roster spot seems secure he could be making a late push for a bigger role in Week 1 against San Francisco.