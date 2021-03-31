Cephus has new competition at wide receiver after Detroit signed Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams to replace Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Despite the overhaul at the position, Cephus still seems like the future of the Lions wideout corps, considering both Williams and Perriman are only signed to one-year deals. Meanwhile, no other notable Lions wideout is under contract beyond 2021 besides Cephus. However, given this "band-aid" approach Detroit appears to be taking to wide receiver this offseason, the team may be planning on using the draft to add pass catchers, perhaps as early as the No. 7 overall pick. Should Detroit ultimately choose not to invest significant draft capital into a difference-making receiver or receivers, Cephus could be an under-the-radar PPR asset, given how his short-area game complements the deep-threat abilities of Williams and Perriman.