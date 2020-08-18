Cephus is impressing with his ability to get open during training camp, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reports.

Cephus had the worst time in the 40-yard dash among all participating receivers at this year's combine, and it doesn't sound like he's making anyone forget about that. However, Cephus's lack of speed might make it even more impressive that he was able to make a pair of big grabs against No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah on Tuesday. While it will be hard for Cephus to see the field in 2020 as long as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Danny Amendola are healthy, dynasty owners should keep in mind that none of those three are currently under contract in 2021.