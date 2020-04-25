Lions' Quintez Cephus: Heading to Motor City

The Lions selected Cephus in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

The Wisconsin product survived a shaky combine performance to hear his name called in the fifth round. Cephus was basically the only game in town when it came to the Badgers passing game, gobbling up 27 percent of the team's targets in 2019 after missing 2018 due to off-field legal issues. He was productive with that volume, too, averaging 9.6 YPT in an offense that otherwise averaged 8.0 yards per pass attempt. Cephus lacks elite speed but can get up -- he jumped 38.5 inches in the vertical. Detroit has talent at the top of its receiving depth chart, but it's possible that he climbs into a WR4 role for the Lions before too long.