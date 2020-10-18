Cephus (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
Cephus attracted 13 combined targets Weeks 1 and 2, including a gargantuan 10 targets during the season-opening loss to Chicago, but his offensive involvement has completely fallen by the wayside with the return of Kenny Golladay to the lineup. The reigning Pro Bowl wideout sat out Detroit's first two contests of the year because of a hamstring injury, but with that issue having been cleared upon Golladay's Sept. 27 return against Arizona, Cephus has been relegated to a healthy-scratch designation for the first time in 2020.
