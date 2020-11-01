Cephus (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Cephus will sit out a third straight game as a healthy scratch. He's all of a sudden buried on the depth chart after being targeted 13 times over his first two NFL games when Kenny Golladay was out of the lineup. Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all healthy and prepared to take on large workloads Sunday, leaving Cephus on the outside looking in. The fifth-round pick will need to keep developing before securing consistent playing time.
