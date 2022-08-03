Coach Dan Campbell doesn't think the leg injury Cephus suffered Tuesday is serious, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "[Cephus] will be down for we feel like a short period of time, but I think he's going to be OK," said Campbell.

Cephus was helped off the practice field Tuesday, slowing his momentum in what's otherwise been a strong offseason by all accounts. The 2020 fifth-round pick missed most of last season with a broken collarbone, then saw the Lions add DJ Chark and Jameson Williams (knee) this spring. Still, there's an opportunity for Cephus to win the third or fourth receiver spot to start the season, especially with Williams unlikely to be available following his ACL tear in January,