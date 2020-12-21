Cephus caught one of three targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Clearly running behind Marvin Jones but not trailing Mohamed Sanu and Danny Amendola by much, Cephus has shown some flashes during the continued absence of Kenny Golladay (hip). Combined with the fact that none of the four aforementioned names are under contract beyond this season and Detroit has no chance of making the playoffs, it will be interesting to see if the Lions feature Cephus a little more during the final two games of the regular season. However, fantasy owners should keep in mind that it's possible the banged-up Matthew Stafford could be shut down for the remainder of the year.