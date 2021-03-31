Cephus has new competition at wide receiver after Detroit signed Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams to replace Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Despite the overhaul at the position, Cephus still seems like the future of the Lions wideout corps - at least for the time being - considering both Williams and Perriman are only signed to one-year deals and no other notable Lions wideout is under contract beyond 2021 besides him. However, given this "band-aid" approach Detroit appears to be taking to wide receiver so far, it would not be a surprise if the team has been planning on using the draft to add pass catchers - which could possibly happen as early as No. 7 overall on someone like Alabama's Devonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. Should Detroit ultimately choose not to invest significant draft capital in difference-making receivers, Cephus could be an under-the-radar PPR asset given how his short-area game complements the deep-threat abilities of Williams and Perriman.