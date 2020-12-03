Cephus (non injury) didn't practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Cephus has yet to get on the field this week with what's been called 'not injury related' on Lions practice reports. He's otherwise healthy, so if he's able to return to practice Friday, he'll be in a position to be a part of a receiving corps that may be without Kenny Golladay (hip) again Sunday in Chicago.
