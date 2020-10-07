Cephus recorded no targets or receptions during Sunday's 35-29 loss to New Orleans.
The 2020 fifth-round pick from Wisconsin played over 65 percent of the offensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2 while Pro Bowl wideout Kenny Golladay missed time with a hamstring injury. In those contests Cephus accumulated six receptions on his 13 targets, collecting 77 receiving yards. Over the past two weeks, however, Cephus has not had a pass thrown his way in the offensive attack, while playing 15 or fewer percent of the snaps in each outing. He remains a depth WR option for Detroit heading into the team's next game, which is set to take place Oct. 18 at Jacksonville.
