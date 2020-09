With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) out for another week, Cephus should get a lot of playing time Sunday in Green Bay, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick got 10 targets and 79 percent snap share in a 27-23 loss to the Bears last week. A repeat of the target volume doesn't seem all that likely, but Cephus should at least have a starting job and regular snaps coming his way again.