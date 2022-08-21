Cephus (leg) did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports.

Cephus went down with an unspecified leg injury during the start of training camp, and it doesn't sound like he has made it back to the field yet. This extended delay has been bad news for his odds of sticking around in a suddenly crowded Detroit receiver room, let alone pushing Josh Reynolds for the No. 3 role at receiver while Jameson Williams (knee) returns to full health. It hasn't helped that Cephus' absence meanwhile opened snaps for Tom Kennedy to put together a highly productive preseason. If Cephus can't make it back for the preseason finale Aug. 28 against the Steelers, he may not have much of a case for a potential fifth or sixth roster spot depending on whether Williams starts the year on the PUP list.