Cephus (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Cephus suffered the foot injury during the team's Week 4 loss to the Seahawks and was unable to practice ahead of Week 5, so his lack of availability for Sunday isn't surprising. DJ Chark (ankle) has also been ruled out, while Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are questionable, so the Lions may be extremely limited at wideout for a second straight game, which should once again be beneficial for T.J. Hockenson.