Cephus caught three of 10 targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Bears.

Without Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Cephus stepped into a huge role and finished second among all rookie receivers in Week 1 by logging 79 percent of his team's offensive snaps (62 out of 78). Meanwhile, Marvin Hall and Jamal Agnew saw 16 ot less snaps a piece. While Cephus wasn't the most efficient with his opportunities, a couple of them came in the end zone, and it's important to know the rookie can command this kind of workload when given the opportunity. If Golladay remains sidelined in Week 2, Cephus could be a sneaky play against Green Bay.