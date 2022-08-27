Cephus will make his preseason debut Sunday against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cephus suffered an undisclosed leg injury during the first week of training camp and didn't return to practice until this past week. While Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond have secured the No. 3 and 4 roles, respectively, at receiver in his absence, Cephus could make a case for the No. 5 role if he can outperform the likes of Tom Kennedy and Trinity Benson on Sunday. However, regardless of how things shake out, the looming return of Jameson Williams (knee) figures to push all of these guys down the depth chart by season's end.