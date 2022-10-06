Cephus (foot) did not participate during the Lions' practice Wednesday.
Cephus caught two of three targets for 15 yards before suffering a foot injury that sidelined him for the remainder of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. While the exact nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, the wideout's inability to suit up during the first practice of Week 5 is a discouraging sign for his availability. If Cephus' status does not improve Thursday or Friday, then Tom Kennedy, who was signed from the practice squad Wednesday, could see increased usage in Detroit's banged-up wide receiver corps.