With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) declared doubtful, Cephus could see an expanded role in Sunday's game against the Bears, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Meanwhile, Danny Amendola (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Should both receivers sit this one out, Cephus, Marvin Hall, and Jamal Agnew would be left to fight for snaps behind Marvin Jones. With Agnew just recently transitioning to receiver from cornerback this summer, Cephus and Hall would be the favorites for playing time in that scenario, where Cephus profiles as a possession-type option while Hall is a deep threat. Accordingly, Cephus is probably the one who would be most affected by Amendola being cleared to play.