Cephus remains on the Lions' initial 53-man roster following Tuesday's cutdown deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Lions kept only five receivers in the continued absence of rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver in an offense that will feed targets to its starting tight end and running back, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate in 2021.
More News
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Touchdown in preseason finale•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Set for preseason debut•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Remains sidelined•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Injures leg, should be OK•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Facing added competition•
-
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Candidate for key role in 2022•