Cephus caught one of three targets for five yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Steelers.

Cephus made his preseason debut after missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. While he didn't earn many targets despite playing into the fourth quarter, he did well to get open for a touchdown on a broken play at the end of the game. Considering the Lions kept up to seven receivers on the roster last year, Cephus seems to have good odds of surviving cuts this week, especially with Jameson Williams (knee) on the PUP list.