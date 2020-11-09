Cephus caught both of his targets for 31 yards during Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Unlike Week 1 when Cephus saw 10 targets and 79 percent of the playing time in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip), this time he saw 41 percent of the playing time and was an afterthought behind Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall. While not many receivers command double-digit targets on a weekly basis anyway, Cephus seems especially unlikely to even see the playing time that could allow for a return to that kind of volume unless another receiver joins Golladay on the sidelines.