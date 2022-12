Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Wednesday that Cephus (foot) won't be activated and will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

After being designated to return from IR on Dec. 7, Cephus' 21-day window will come to a close without the receiver regaining a spot on the 53-man roster. He appeared in four contests prior to landing on IR and will finish the 2022 campaign with two catches for 15 yards.