Cephus (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Cephus had an increased role to begin Sunday's matchup since Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle) were both out. However, Cephus tallied just two receptions for 15 yards prior to his departure. Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander should see increased opportunities for the Lions down the stretch.